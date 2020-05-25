Swiss National Bank Has $20.44 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $20,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.19. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

