Swiss National Bank Acquires 107,300 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Rollins worth $20,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 70.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rollins by 10.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth about $165,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

