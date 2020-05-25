Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Newell Brands worth $20,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,743.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,121,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,706,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 124,788 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

NYSE:NWL opened at $12.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In related news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher H. Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

