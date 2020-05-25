Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Whirlpool worth $21,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $4,500,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool stock opened at $119.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $721,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

