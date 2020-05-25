Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $21,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $155,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,109,000 after purchasing an additional 763,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,421,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,024,000 after purchasing an additional 653,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,578,000 after purchasing an additional 599,324 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,569,000 after buying an additional 428,928 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.