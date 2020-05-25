Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $21,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $155,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,109,000 after purchasing an additional 763,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,421,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,024,000 after purchasing an additional 653,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,578,000 after purchasing an additional 599,324 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,569,000 after buying an additional 428,928 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

