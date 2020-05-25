Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,636,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Carnival worth $21,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Carnival by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.95. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $53.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carnival in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

