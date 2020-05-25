Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $21,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.26.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 232 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $27,647.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $913,795.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,333 shares of company stock valued at $471,855. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $109.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.14. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

