Swiss National Bank Has $22.25 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 691,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $22,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,623,000 after buying an additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,802,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,830,000 after acquiring an additional 69,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $243,487,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.