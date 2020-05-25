Swiss National Bank Buys 336,400 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of MGM Resorts International worth $22,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

In other news, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $1,097,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,322,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,502,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

