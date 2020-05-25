Swiss National Bank Has $22.64 Million Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Vistra Energy worth $22,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Vistra Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 350,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

NYSE VST opened at $19.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

