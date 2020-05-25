Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 540,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $23,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 544.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

