CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 119,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.60% of CDK Global worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 127.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $38.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 779.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

