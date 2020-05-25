Swiss National Bank Purchases 251,900 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of PulteGroup worth $23,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $4,200,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 123,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 105,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

PHM opened at $33.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

