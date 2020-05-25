Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Perrigo worth $24,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $54.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.