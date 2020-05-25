BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of BCE worth $24,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $39.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

