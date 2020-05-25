Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $24,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 66,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,841,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 308,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPG opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

