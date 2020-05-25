Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of LKQ worth $24,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $436,249,000 after buying an additional 792,092 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,532,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $590,218,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,800,000 after purchasing an additional 209,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $303,676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,866,000 after purchasing an additional 483,326 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

