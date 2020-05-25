Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $24,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Assurant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 799.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 195,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $101.37 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.