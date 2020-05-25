Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $24,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

