Swiss National Bank Has $24.58 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Eastman Chemical worth $24,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $65.46 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

