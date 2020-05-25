Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of National Retail Properties worth $24,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 203.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $86,963,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,268,000 after buying an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,495,000 after acquiring an additional 760,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 458,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $30.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

