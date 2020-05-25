Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MLND. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Millendo Therapeutics from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Millendo Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.
MLND opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 528,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 105,457 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 672.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 508,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.
