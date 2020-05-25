Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MLND. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Millendo Therapeutics from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Millendo Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

MLND opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 528,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 105,457 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 672.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 508,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

