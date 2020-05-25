Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IRWD. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

IRWD opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,467,000 after buying an additional 3,218,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 888,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,301,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

