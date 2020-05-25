Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IRWD. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.
IRWD opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.10.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,467,000 after buying an additional 3,218,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 888,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,301,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
