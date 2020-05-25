Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $24,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mongodb stock opened at $220.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.61. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $220.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,355.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $423,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,294,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,332. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

