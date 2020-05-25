Swiss National Bank Raises Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of ABIOMED worth $25,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.40.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $206.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $285.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.09.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

