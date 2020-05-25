Deutsche Bank Trims Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price to $2.00

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trivago from $3.30 to $1.80 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Trivago from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trivago from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.34.

TRVG opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Trivago has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trivago will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

