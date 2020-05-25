Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 686,552 Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686,552 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $958,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

GIM stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

