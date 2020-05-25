Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $26,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $63,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,625,000 after buying an additional 49,815 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of PTC by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $70.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,958. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.64.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

