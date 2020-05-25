Swiss National Bank Has $25.08 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Advance Auto Parts worth $25,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $133.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Wolfe Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

