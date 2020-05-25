Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Guidewire Software worth $25,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $55,575.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret Dillon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $151,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,279 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GWRE opened at $100.88 on Monday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.