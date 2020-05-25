Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $26,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. G.Research dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,113.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Rapino acquired 25,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.