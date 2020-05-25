Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Iron Mountain worth $26,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

