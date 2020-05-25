Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after buying an additional 633,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Biogen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

BIIB opened at $304.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

