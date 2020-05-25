Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $620.22.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $825.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -711.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $595.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify has a 12-month low of $262.17 and a 12-month high of $826.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

