Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 44,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $23.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.