Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 29,534 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,534 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $57.10 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.