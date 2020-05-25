Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Centurylink by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 207,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

CTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.