Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 44.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $102.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.24. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

