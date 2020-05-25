Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 9.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,746,000 after buying an additional 125,640 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 25.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 137,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 207.2% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 207,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 139,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $64.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In other Centene news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,686 shares of company stock worth $6,880,113 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

