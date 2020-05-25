Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 19,945 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $59.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

