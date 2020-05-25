Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,875 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after acquiring an additional 245,044 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $17.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.