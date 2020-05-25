Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

GSLC opened at $59.95 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08.

