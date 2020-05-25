Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,480 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 33.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth $2,814,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 886 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total transaction of $114,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $135.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.50.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

