First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $67.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

