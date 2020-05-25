Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 41.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after buying an additional 13,078,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,482,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $64.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,113. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

