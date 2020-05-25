First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $25.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

