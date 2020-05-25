First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,755 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 861,877.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after acquiring an additional 749,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Insiders sold a total of 12,574 shares of company stock worth $1,387,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $111.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

