HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,691 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HP by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,085,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $444,674,000 after purchasing an additional 716,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,852,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $327,286,000 after purchasing an additional 116,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in HP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,643,000 after purchasing an additional 751,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in HP by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $355,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.