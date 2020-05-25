First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,367 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,225.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 793.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,963,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 398,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,510,000 after purchasing an additional 344,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,321,000.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

