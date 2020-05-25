First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $243.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.09 and a 200 day moving average of $229.74. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $389,182.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,384.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,079 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

